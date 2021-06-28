Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department warns of salmonella outbreak

Multiple brands of shrimp have been recalled according to the CDC.
Multiple brands of shrimp have been recalled according to the CDC.(Juan Monino | Getty Images)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department has shared a post by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warn about a salmonella outbreak.

Multiple brands of shrimp have been recalled, according to the post.

They are asking that you do not eat, sell, or serve recalled frozen cooked shrimp. You are to throw them away or return them to the store.

Posted by Muhlenberg County Health Department on Friday, June 25, 2021

Some of the brands being recalled are:

  • 365
  • Censea
  • Chicken of the Sea
  • CWNO
  • Hannaford
  • Honest Catch
  • Meijer
  • Open Acres
  • Waterfront Bistro

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash
A gun and police tape.
Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway
17 Men Charged in Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation
Bowling Green man among 17 arrested in undercover sex trafficking operation
Former Miss Bowling Green, Haley Wheeler, was crowned 2021 Miss Kentucky last week.
Local Pageant Director to travel to Miss America with newly crowned Miss Kentucky
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Latest News

Hot Mess Mama
Kaley LIVE at Hot Mess Mama Boutique
1
WKU Graduate, Miss Kentucky, to Compete in Miss America
1
Veteran Alliance Center Holds Drive
1
Lexington Bans No-Knock Warrants
File image
Input sought for next phase of broadband internet access expansion