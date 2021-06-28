Muhlenberg County Health Department warns of salmonella outbreak

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department has shared a post by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warn about a salmonella outbreak.

Multiple brands of shrimp have been recalled, according to the post.

They are asking that you do not eat, sell, or serve recalled frozen cooked shrimp. You are to throw them away or return them to the store.

Some of the brands being recalled are:

365

Censea

Chicken of the Sea

CWNO

Hannaford

Honest Catch

Meijer

Open Acres

Waterfront Bistro

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.