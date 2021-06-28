Proposed Glasgow park near downtown faces pushback from the mayor

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Members involved in planning a proposed park near downtown Glasgow are calling for transparency ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting.

The Downtown Park Steering Committee has proposed construction for a park near the square, aiming to help revitalize the area. Group members say this is a plan that’s been in the works for several years which is now being stalled.

“Now we’ve hit this roadblock of, you know, we can’t get this RFP (request for proposal) out, because x, y, z, whatever it may be,” said Wes Simpson, Chairman of the Downtown Park Steering Committee.

The group wants to build the park on the city-owned land between the Dollar General and the post office on West Main Street.

“There’s a splash pad that’s going in the project,” explained Simpson. “Concerts, movies, in the park plays, prompts farm to table dinners, there’s a playground.”

Perhaps the group’s most pressing element of the project is a farmer’s market.

“Bounty of the Barrens has been looking for a permanent home for years. Every Saturday they set up tents and tear them down. Barren County is the number one agriculture community in Kentucky.”

There’s been speculation that the land could be instead used for the new justice center. While there is not an official site for the new courthouse yet, Judge-Executive Micheal Hale says he fully supports the park plan and wants to work together regardless.

“We’ve had multiple conversations. We have tried to combine these two, so they would feed off of each other. We haven’t come to a conclusion yet. I still feel that this will work.,” said Hale. “We just have to figure out where we want, how we want to do it. But I am for improving our downtown area of Glasgow-Barren County.”

The park has received pushback from Mayor Harold Armstrong who says the project is too expensive. “Ten percent of the people would utilize but ninety percent would pay for it,” the mayor said during a phone call.

Funding for the park has yet to be determined at this time, but the group says they have almost $800,000 in pledges from private sources.

“There are a lot of people that are out there that have been in support of this project,” said Brandi Button, Executive Director of Sustainable Glasgow.

While Monday’s city council meeting will be a discussion, and Q&A with an attorney, Mayor Armstrong said it could be months before a vote takes place by the City Council.

“That’s what I want the most out of the meeting tonight is for everyone to go on record how they feel about the project, especially the mayor,” said Simpson.

“My greatest hope is that all of the work we’ve put in for the last three years is not been in vain,” expressed Button.

Simpson recently created the Friends of the Downtown Glasgow Park Facebook page which has nearly 1,000 members, advocating for the project.

