Secretary of State Michael Adams office warns of scam to sell business records

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams warns Kentuckians about scams that misleadingly offer to sell documents that can be obtained from the Secretary of State at little or no charge.

“My Office does not solicit constituents to purchase documents, nor do we charge exorbitant fees,” Adams said. “Beware of any third-party solicitation to purchase records of any sort.”

A recent example is a letter that purports to offer certified copies of articles of organization for a fee of $89.25.

This document may be obtained directly from the Secretary of State using the official form for only $10.00. Indeed, most business records can be readily accessed through the Secretary of State’s online business search and obtained without charge.

Suspected fraudulent mailings may be reported to the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

