Startup spirits producer looking to revive the E.J. Curley distillery name

E.J. Curley & Co. plans to to establish a facility in Jessamine County, creating over 50...
E.J. Curley & Co. plans to to establish a facility in Jessamine County, creating over 50 full-time jobs.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A startup spirits producer is reviving an old name as it plans to open a distillery at the same Kentucky site where whiskey was made starting in the late 1860s.

The new E.J. Curley distillery will be located at Camp Nelson in Jessamine County.

It’s at the same site as the original E.J. Curley & Co. operation.

Spirits production is scheduled to begin by May 2022, along with the opening of a tasting room. Company leaders say they expect to welcome more than 100,000 visitors annually.

