Startup spirits producer looking to revive the E.J. Curley distillery name

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A startup spirits producer is reviving an old name as it plans to open a distillery at the same Kentucky site where whiskey was made starting in the late 1860s.

The new E.J. Curley distillery will be located at Camp Nelson in Jessamine County.

It’s at the same site as the original E.J. Curley & Co. operation.

Spirits production is scheduled to begin by May 2022, along with the opening of a tasting room. Company leaders say they expect to welcome more than 100,000 visitors annually.

