State lawmakers to file bill allowing college athletes to be paid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, Governor Beshear announced an executive order allowing collegiate student athletes to make money, and Monday Republican and Democratic legislators say there will also be a state law filed.

Senators on both sides of the political aisle say this is something they can all agree on, that student athletes need to benefit for their name, their image and their likeness.

Senator Morgan McGarvey said that was so evident this past year with little to no fans and athletes playing for TV deals.

“They are not getting the benefit from what they are doing,” Senator McGarvey said.

Lawmakers say it’s about the athletes being able to share in how they are portrayed. With such a big change that other states have already moved, they say rules need to be put in place.

“I think Morgan mentioned this, this is something we could easily shy away from, say ‘let’s not bring this on,’ we have to. If we don’t we are looking at a situation that could completely get out of control,” Senator Max Wise said.

Senator McGarvey says the bill is very much like legislation he pushed two years ago. The difference this time is there’s been a Supreme Court ruling backing athletes, The governor signed an executive order, and other states are also acting.

Senator McGarvey says they are consulting with coaches and athletes in the writing of the bill.

