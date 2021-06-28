Advertisement

State lawmakers to file bill allowing college athletes to be paid

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, Governor Beshear announced an executive order allowing collegiate student athletes to make money, and Monday Republican and Democratic legislators say there will also be a state law filed.

Senators on both sides of the political aisle say this is something they can all agree on, that student athletes need to benefit for their name, their image and their likeness.

Senator Morgan McGarvey said that was so evident this past year with little to no fans and athletes playing for TV deals.

“They are not getting the benefit from what they are doing,” Senator McGarvey said.

Lawmakers say it’s about the athletes being able to share in how they are portrayed. With such a big change that other states have already moved, they say rules need to be put in place.

“I think Morgan mentioned this, this is something we could easily shy away from, say ‘let’s not bring this on,’ we have to. If we don’t we are looking at a situation that could completely get out of control,” Senator Max Wise said.

Senator McGarvey says the bill is very much like legislation he pushed two years ago. The difference this time is there’s been a Supreme Court ruling backing athletes, The governor signed an executive order, and other states are also acting.

Senator McGarvey says they are consulting with coaches and athletes in the writing of the bill.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash
A gun and police tape.
Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway
Barren Co. Sheriff's Office
Barren County man charged in shooting
17 Men Charged in Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation
Bowling Green man among 17 arrested in undercover sex trafficking operation
Former Miss Bowling Green, Haley Wheeler, was crowned 2021 Miss Kentucky last week.
Local Pageant Director to travel to Miss America with newly crowned Miss Kentucky

Latest News

Students Should Check KEES Accounts for Accuracy @ 4
Students Should Check KEES Accounts for Accuracy @ 4
A local financial aid specialist says students and recent graduates should be checking their...
Students should check KEES accounts for accuracy
Liscomb, a Bowling Green volunteer wildlife transporter, who has long admired bald eagles from...
Local wildlife volunteer helps rescue two bald eagles
Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Sen. McConnell: ‘Discontinue the bonus’ on Kentucky’s economy
Glasgow Park Project's unknown fate.
Proposed Glasgow park near downtown faces pushback from the mayor