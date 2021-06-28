Stuck in the Steambath!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A typical Summer pattern has set up shop over South-Central KY...one featuring plenty of heat and humidity along with scattered rains.

Very warm, humid conditions continue into Tuesday. Expect afternoon highs to soar into the low 90s for most. Much of the day stays dry for most, though we can’t rule out isolated shower and storm chances. By Wednesday, a stationary front that is along Missouri, Illinois and Michigan, will slowly push down towards the Ohio River. At the same time, moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Danny moves northwestward toward our region. This will increase shower and storm chances midweek and provide more moisture and cloud cover by Thursday. Over the next 5 days, particularly on Wednesday night through Friday morning, rainfall totals could exceed two inches in the region. By Friday evening, the front will exit the region and it will deliver much more mild conditions to the Ohio River Valley. High temperatures Thursday through the holiday weekend will only be in the low-to-mid 80s. Good news for this is humidity levels will be more comfortable and though stray showers can’t be ruled out, most spots look to stay dry for Independence Day! As we head into the first full week of July, the pattern of below average temperatures and above average moisture continues for southern Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. High 92. Low 71. Winds S-7

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered storms possible. High 88. Low 72. Winds S-8

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. High 82. Low 69. Winds SW-9

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 94

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 106 (2012)

Record Low: 50 (1926)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-.15″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+1.48″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: Very high (10)

Pollen Count: Moderate (3.0 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (3850 Mold Spore Count)

