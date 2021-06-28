Thunderfest returns this Saturday with fireworks, food, family fun

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 50th annual Thunderfest returns to the National Corvette Amphitheater this Saturday, July 3. Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

The evening will include live entertainment from Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke, food trucks, children’s activities, a hot dot eating contest, and a fireworks show at sundown. There will also be a raffle for a grill and Yeti cooler.

Admission is $25 per carload. Alcohol, coolers and pets are not allowed.

The event is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green as a fundraiser for more than 30 children’s organizations in Bowling Green and Warren County.

Find more details about Thunderfest here.

