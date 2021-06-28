Warm and humid for Monday with ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a very warm and relatively dry weekend, aside from folks that saw the stray showers and storms, we start the work week with more isolated showers and storms that will be of the garden variety! Aside from the rain chances, we look to stay humid!

With the heat and humidity, it will be a nice day to lay out by the pool. Just remember; when thunder roars, go indoors! (WBKO)

A large area of high pressure sits over much of the eastern half of the United States in the upper levels of the atmosphere. However, given the amount of moisture in the atmosphere due to wind flow from the Gulf of Mexico, chances for showers and storms are not at zero. The good news is there is no dynamic forcing at play (cold fronts, waves of energy) so many spots will remain dry. The bad news is that if showers or storms do develop, they could move slowly and dump a lot of rain in a short period of time - but for many in south-central Kentucky, this will be welcomed as many spots have been dry for some time! These “hit-or-miss” showers and storms will be isolated in nature and will develop most likely around midday and early afternoon with peak daytime heating. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be light out of the south, which will bring in muggy conditions that will make heat indices, or “feels like” temperatures in the mid 90s at times!

Similar conditions will continue on Tuesday with highs slightly warmer and much of the day staying dry, though we can’t rule out isolated shower and storm chances. By Wednesday, a stationary front that is along Missouri, Illinois and Michigan, will slowly push down towards the Ohio River. This will increase shower and storm chances midweek and provide more moisture and cloud cover by Thursday. Over the next 5 days, particularly on Wednesday night through Friday morning, rainfall totals could exceed two inches in the region. By Friday evening, the front will exit the region and it will deliver much more mild conditions to the Ohio River Valley. High temperatures Thursday through the holiday weekend will only be in the low-to-mid 80s. Good news for this is humidity levels will be more comfortable and though stray showers can’t be ruled out, most spots look to stay dry for Independence Day! As we head into the first full week of July, the pattern of below average temperatures and above average moisture continues for southern Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 91. Low 72. Winds S at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 92. Low 71. Winds S at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds S at 8 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 106 (2012, 1936)

Record Low Today: 50 (1926)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: Very high (10 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 20 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (3.0 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (3850 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 94

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-1.27″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+1.64″)

