WKU Football lands ’22 center Wyatt Anderson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the 2021 season right around the corner, WKU Football is already gearing up for the 2022 football season.

Class of 2022 center Wyatt Anderson announced on Twitter Sunday he has verbally committed to play football at Western Kentucky University.

Anderson is the fourth 2022 verbal commit over the past week for head coach Tyson Helton and the third offensive lineman to do so.

The current Heritage School football player committed to play on the Hill over Army, EKU, and C-USA’s FAU and FIU.

Anderson stands at six-foot-three and weighs in at 290 pounds.

