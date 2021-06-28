Advertisement

WKU Football lands ’22 center Wyatt Anderson

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the 2021 season right around the corner, WKU Football is already gearing up for the 2022 football season.

Class of 2022 center Wyatt Anderson announced on Twitter Sunday he has verbally committed to play football at Western Kentucky University.

Anderson is the fourth 2022 verbal commit over the past week for head coach Tyson Helton and the third offensive lineman to do so.

The current Heritage School football player committed to play on the Hill over Army, EKU, and C-USA’s FAU and FIU.

Anderson stands at six-foot-three and weighs in at 290 pounds.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash
A gun and police tape.
Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway
17 Men Charged in Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation
Bowling Green man among 17 arrested in undercover sex trafficking operation
Former Miss Bowling Green, Haley Wheeler, was crowned 2021 Miss Kentucky last week.
Local Pageant Director to travel to Miss America with newly crowned Miss Kentucky
Barren Co. Sheriff's Office
Barren County man charged in shooting

Latest News

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hill Alexander named High A-East Hitter of the Week
Pickens Golf Championship
Blain Turner goes back-to-back winning 2021 Pickens Amateur Championship
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods comeback to beat Crawdads 13-9
Blain Turner goes back-to-back winning 2021 Pickens Amateur Championship
Blain Turner goes back-to-back winning 2021 Pickens Amateur Championship