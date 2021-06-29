Advertisement

Affordable apartments for low-income young adults to be built in Highland Heights

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - A northern Kentucky city will get $1 million to help open a facility for struggling young adults. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the grant for Highland Heights on Monday during a visit to the city.

Beshear’s office said Highland Heights partnered with Brighton Properties Inc. to apply for the funds. Brighton will lease vacant office space and renovate it to create 16 affordable apartments for low-income residents who are ages 18 to 24 and pursuing either a college degree or a professional certificate.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says northern Kentucky has more than 5,000 young adults who are unemployed and not in school.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash
Preston Ennis
Barren County man charged in shooting
A gun and police tape.
Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway
Multiple brands of shrimp have been recalled according to the CDC.
Muhlenberg County Health Department warns of salmonella outbreak
A new store has come to downtown Bowling Green.
Hot Mess Mama clothing store opens in Bowling Green

Latest News

It will feel hot in south-central Kentucky as humidity and warm temperatures will make it feel...
Steamy with isolated shower and storm chances possible today
Kaley Skaggs
Kaley LIVE at Drink N' Game in Glasgow
Good News
Good News: Ohio Students Heading to Junior Olympics
Cumberland Trace Elementary
Back to School: A look inside Cumberland Trace Elementary’s new building