Affordable apartments for low-income young adults to be built in Highland Heights

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - A northern Kentucky city will get $1 million to help open a facility for struggling young adults. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the grant for Highland Heights on Monday during a visit to the city.

Beshear’s office said Highland Heights partnered with Brighton Properties Inc. to apply for the funds. Brighton will lease vacant office space and renovate it to create 16 affordable apartments for low-income residents who are ages 18 to 24 and pursuing either a college degree or a professional certificate.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says northern Kentucky has more than 5,000 young adults who are unemployed and not in school.

