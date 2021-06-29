Back to School: A look inside Cumberland Trace Elementary’s new building

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The finishing touches are being made on the new Cumberland Trace Elementary School building, which will open to students as they return in August.

From the artwork to the architecture, and even a slide going into the library, students, faculty, and staff are preparing to go back to school in the brand new building.

“When I found out that I was going to have the opportunity to lead this particular group of people in this particular school it was very special,” Principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary Wes Cottongim said. Cottongim attended Cumberland Trace Elementary himself.

“It’s just an incredible group of students, an incredible group of staff, and our support system is unparalleled,” he said.

Cottongim said he wants students to have an engaging, yet comfortable learning environment. The new school features unique seating and common areas. Just about everything about the school will be brand new including the desks and learning materials.

“Education has changed, our kids have changed,” Cottongim said. “With that, we have a lot of technology-related opportunities. We have a STEM lab that’s going to be built in.”

Cumberland trace serves more than 570 students, and that number is expected to grow over time. This is a big reason the district invested in a new building. “Our old school is actually something that we’ve just outgrown,” Cottongim explained.

The building is also created to be more energy efficient. One teacher said having extra space in this new building is one of the best qualities about it.

“Using the open space that we have, students will be able to have hands-on experiences, use their manipulatives be up and moving quite a bit,” Amanda Krutza said.

Cottongim said it was a team effort for the new school building to exist. “We certainly couldn’t have done this without the support of our board, Mr. Clayton, Mr. McIntyre, all the different people that made this happen.”

