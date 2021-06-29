Advertisement

Bowling Green Hot Rods to host Comic Book Hero night

The Hot Rods will be hosting a Comic Book Hero night at Bowling Green Ballpark
The Hot Rods will be hosting a Comic Book Hero night at Bowling Green Ballpark
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are wanting you to assemble! They will be hosting a Comic Book Hero Night, July 2 at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

A very special guest, Optimus Prime, will be at the event and you can even snap a picture with the famous Transformer.

According to a Facebook post, the Hot Rods will be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off.

They also want to remind people that it’s Norton Children’s Fireworks Friday.

You can grab tickets at https://atmilb.com/35hKesB

