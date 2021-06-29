Budweiser Clydesdales reschedule appearance in southcentral Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky was excited to welcome the Budweiser Clydesdales to the area this week, however, their appearance has now been rescheduled.

The horses were supposed to make their way to Bowling Green Tuesday and then Cave City throughout the week.

“I hate that we had to cancel Bowling Green, the crews love coming to Bowling Green, Cave City, Glasgow has always been well receptive of when they do come,” said Jody Stevenson, with Smith Brothers Distributing. “Or the Hot Rods game would have been great on Fourth of July-- and that with the firework show, but you know, things happened. We had to cancel, but we will be bringing them back this year.”

WBKO News was told they were pulled to another location.

The exact date has yet to be determined, but organizers say they are looking at mid-November.

“The good thing about it, you know, is late into the year weather-wise, it would have been a rough week this week, weather-wise here, with it being so hot,” said Stevenson. “November gives us a little more options to branch out to do some more things.”

The exact schedule of what the horses will be doing when they come back in November will be released in a couple of weeks.

