Advertisement

Budweiser Clydesdales reschedule appearance in southcentral Kentucky

(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky was excited to welcome the Budweiser Clydesdales to the area this week, however, their appearance has now been rescheduled.

The horses were supposed to make their way to Bowling Green Tuesday and then Cave City throughout the week.

“I hate that we had to cancel Bowling Green, the crews love coming to Bowling Green, Cave City, Glasgow has always been well receptive of when they do come,” said Jody Stevenson, with Smith Brothers Distributing. “Or the Hot Rods game would have been great on Fourth of July-- and that with the firework show, but you know, things happened. We had to cancel, but we will be bringing them back this year.”

WBKO News was told they were pulled to another location.

The exact date has yet to be determined, but organizers say they are looking at mid-November.

“The good thing about it, you know, is late into the year weather-wise, it would have been a rough week this week, weather-wise here, with it being so hot,” said Stevenson. “November gives us a little more options to branch out to do some more things.”

The exact schedule of what the horses will be doing when they come back in November will be released in a couple of weeks.

Stay with WBKO News for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash
Preston Ennis
Barren County man charged in shooting
A gun and police tape.
Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway
Multiple brands of shrimp have been recalled according to the CDC.
Muhlenberg County Health Department warns of salmonella outbreak
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday

Latest News

Amelia Brown Wilson served in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and as a field...
Rep. James Comer reflects on passing of beloved staffer: “Heaven gained an angel”
Weldon Park Bathroom Damage
Weldon Park bathrooms in Glasgow vandalized
Record Setting Heat Wave
Kentucky native now living in Portland reacts to record-setting heat wave
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse