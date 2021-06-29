Advertisement

Drink N Game brings unique experience to Glasgow

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new and unique business is now in Glasgow. Drink N Game is an arcade bar that brings a big city vibe to a small town.

“We want to be able to offer the downtown area something new and different and exciting,” said Chesarae Bonnevie, Owner.

From their signature drinks to their classic arcade games they have something for everyone to enjoy.

“Just a sense of community like you belong and you are safe here and it’s a great place to have fun and relax, very very chill vibes here,” said Bonnevie.

Drink N Game is located on 100 East Main Street in downtown Glasgow.

