Advertisement

FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting...
The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration wants passengers to know it won’t tolerate bad behavior on flights.

The agency posted a photo on Twitter that says: “You could have spent $35,000 on a brand new truck, but instead you are paying a fine because you punched a flight attendant.”

The price tag is a reference to the amount the FAA can fine unruly passengers.

The agency has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.

Most of the confrontations were over mask violations.

So far, the FAA has identified potential violations in more than 490 cases. Enforcement actions have been started in 61 of them.

The latest warning comes ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when heavy air travel is expected.

United Airlines says it has banned about 1,000 passengers for violating the federal mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash
Preston Ennis
Barren County man charged in shooting
A gun and police tape.
Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway
Multiple brands of shrimp have been recalled according to the CDC.
Muhlenberg County Health Department warns of salmonella outbreak
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday

Latest News

Budweiser Clydesdales reschedule appearance in southcentral Kentucky
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Biden takes bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
Fears aside, no mass exodus from collapsed Florida building’s twin
Amelia Brown Wilson served in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and as a field...
Rep. James Comer reflects on passing of beloved staffer: “Heaven gained an angel”
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty...
US agency orders automated vehicle makers to report crashes