Glasgow-Barren Head Start offering open enrollment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow-Barren Head Start is holding open enrollment for incoming students.

The Head Start is a free program meant to build success for children through child focused, family-centered services that enhance social competence, school readiness, and overall health and well-being.

”Head Start is a pre-school program for 3 and 4-year-old children. The only determining factor is income eligibility, if the family is income eligible then the children are eligible to attend Head Start as long as there is a slot available,” said Debbie Buchanan, Head Start Executive Administrator.

The program is open to children who will be three or four years old.

”The pre-school program is a school readiness program. Just like any other pre-school program, it is for school readiness. So, any of the skills that a child would need to attend kindergarten is what we intend to teach them,” Buchanan said.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky is involved with the program.

For applications and additional information call (270) 651-2419 or go to the Barren County Head Start center, which is located at 899 Shamrock Place in Glasgow.

