Glasgow Park Steering Committee inches one step closer to goal after city council meeting

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Many citizens in favor of building a new park that would include a farmers market and splash pad near the Glasgow square showed up to Monday evening’s city council meeting.

The Downtown Park Steering Committee has proposed constructing the park, aiming to help revitalize the area. Group members say this is a plan that’s been in the works for several years, and is now being stalled. You can read more on their efforts to build the park here.

Wes Simpson, the chairman of the Park Steering Committee, said he submitted an RFP (request for proposal) to the city of Glasgow, but they never responded to it, which is why he wanted to speak at the city council meeting on Monday.

The city paid for an attorney to virtually attend the meeting and answer any questions about the legality of the RFP or the process of creating a public and privately funded park.

After much discussion in the meeting, the city council approved a motion that will allocate $15,000 to pay the same attorney to work with the park steering committee and the city to complete a final RFP.

This $15,000 was previously allocated to the Park Steering Committee as they worked on designs for the park, but it was never spent.

The approved motion only allows for the RFP to be created, another vote will have to be made in the future to determine if the document will be advertised to contractors.

