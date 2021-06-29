Hot and humid for Tuesday, more rain on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was steamy with hit-or-miss showers and storms in the region. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday in many ways - but humidity will be slightly higher, making heat indices rise in the upper 90s and even triple digits at times!

Heat and humidity could spark isolated showers and thunderstorms today - but the heat will still make pavement temps very hot - watch the pet paws! (WBKO)

Very warm, humid conditions continue into Tuesday. Expect afternoon highs to soar into the low 90s for most. Much of the day stays dry for most, though we can’t rule out isolated shower and storm chances. By Wednesday, a stationary front that is along Missouri, Illinois and Michigan, will slowly push down towards the Ohio River. At the same time, moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Danny moves northwestward toward our region. This will increase shower and storm chances midweek and provide more moisture and cloud cover by Thursday. Over the next 5 days, particularly on Wednesday night through Friday morning, rainfall totals could exceed two inches in the region. By Friday evening, the front will exit the region and it will deliver much more mild conditions to the Ohio River Valley. High temperatures Thursday through the holiday weekend will only be in the low-to-mid 80s. Good news for this is humidity levels will be more comfortable and we look to stay dry for Independence Day! As we head into the first full week of July, the pattern of below average temperatures and above average moisture continues for southern Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 92. Low 71. Winds SE at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 88. Low 72. Winds SW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. High 82. Low 69. Winds W at 11 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 110 (2012)

Record Low Today: 53 (1926)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

UV Index: Very high (9 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (2.9 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4093 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 94

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-1.43″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+1.48″)

