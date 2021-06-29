Advertisement

Lawmakers consider making Ky. a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ state

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentucky lawmakers want protection from federal anti-gun laws, or laws that could restrict firearms. There’s a bill filed that would make Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state, if such laws come down from Washington.

Some believe it’s needed in the wake of the federal climate, but others are raising questions.

State Representative Josh Bray says he feels some family traditions are at risk, such as fathers teaching sons how to hunt and handle firearms.

“I feel like this bill will ensure that my son’s son has the same opportunity I had,” Bray said.

He’s filed a bill similar to sanctuary laws Tennessee and Missouri have—to not require police to follow federal restrictions or limits on firearms.

“The 10th Amendment gives the state that right to enforce anything that isn’t expressly laid out in the Constitution,” Bray said.

Bray says he’s concerned about statements coming from the president.

“Federally right now the president has talked about magazine capacity bans, assault weapon bans,” Bray said.

Representative Joni Jenkins says she’s concerned about the bill being misrepresented or not understood.

“Our law enforcement could be acting in a way that they could be criminally liable for official misconduct if they don’t comply with this,” Jenkins said.

But Bray says this is a huge concern for people in his district, fearing their guns could be taken away or at least restricted.

“Outside of unemployment, this is the number one issue I’ve heard about,” Bray said.

“You know I think we have heard this reasoning for 20 or more years, we have never heard this happen under multiple different administrations,” Jenkins said.

The bill comes after multiple local governments have declared their own sanctuary cities or counties.

If the bill becomes law, it would have a retroactive clause for all federal gun restrictions or bans going back to January of this year.

