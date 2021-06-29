Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department offering free Narcan kits, training

Health officials say they’ve seen an increase locally in overdose deaths with 51 in Muhlenberg...
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department will be offering free Narcan kits and training.

Naloxone (Narcan®) is the opioid overdose reversal drug used to help save lives from overdose due to substance abuse.

The Health Department says the training is for people who are 18 years or older. They will also provide information on local drug treatment options.

”I know there is a lot of controversy over people thinking that it is an addiction issue, but it’s really not. By providing this training, it is more like a first aid training to prevent people from dying of overdoses,” said Cathy Bethel, Public Health Director for the Muhlenberg County Health Department.

The 15 to 20-minute education and kits will be offered on July 8, 2021 with virtual sessions offered at both 12:00 pm and 6:00pm at www.kphanet.org/narcanzoom.

Health officials say they’ve seen an increase locally in overdose deaths with 51 in Muhlenberg County just since January. Bethel says Narcan can save a life during an opioid overdose.

”The very important thing is it takes time for EMS to get to any location. So, if you come up on somebody or it is a family member and you find them, it takes awhile for EMS to get there. Where you can give them this administration of Narcan, it works in a few minutes. The effects can last up to 90 minutes. Which gives more time for EMS to get there, to get the patient ready, get the patient to the ER so they can get further treatment,” Bethel said.

As part of the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort (KORE), the Naloxone is funded by SAMHSA Grant 1H79TI081704 awarded to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services with distribution coordinated by the Kentucky Pharmacists Association.

