Advertisement

Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas

Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas,...
Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas, officials said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas, officials said.

The deadly blast happened around 4 p.m. Monday at an Atmos Energy facility in Collin County near Farmersville, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said the explosion appeared to be an accident but he invited the FBI to assist in the investigation.

It was not immediately known what caused the blast.

Those involved in the explosion were contractors for Atmos Energy, and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night the contractors were employees of Bobcat Contracting and Fesco Petroleum Engineering. Two of the injured were taken to a hospital.

The workers were servicing a gas line when the explosion happened, Farmersville police Chief Mike Sullivan told WFAA-TV. The Princeton and Farmersville fire departments, Collin County EMS and multiple other local law enforcement agencies responded to the blast.

“Our prayers are with those who were affected by the events in Farmersville, Texas, today,” Atmos Energy said in statement. “Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing any names or additional details at this stage,” the statement added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash
Preston Ennis
Barren County man charged in shooting
A gun and police tape.
Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway
Multiple brands of shrimp have been recalled according to the CDC.
Muhlenberg County Health Department warns of salmonella outbreak
A new store has come to downtown Bowling Green.
Hot Mess Mama clothing store opens in Bowling Green

Latest News

File image
Affordable apartments for low-income young adults to be built in Highland Heights
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6
South Florida's aging condominiums are under the microscope after the Surfside, Fla., collapse.
Condo's collapse prompts building inspections in S. Fla.
It will feel hot in south-central Kentucky as humidity and warm temperatures will make it feel...
Steamy with isolated shower and storm chances possible today
Kaley Skaggs
Kaley LIVE at Drink N' Game in Glasgow