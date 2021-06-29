Officials express need for new Barren County Courthouse, location not determined

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A new judicial center for Barren County was approved by the General Assembly last year. Officials are explaining the process and why there’s a ‘dire’ need for a new building.

From the outside, the 56-year-old building might look fine, but from the inside, the overcrowded courtrooms might paint a different picture.

“We’ve just outgrown the building,” said Judge John Alexander, Circuit Court 43rd Judicial Circuit Division 1.

Judge John Alexander said his caseloads continue to increase. Additionally, security issues and accessibility were cited as reasons for the new project.

The Generally Assembly deemed it necessary that Barren County receive funding for a new courthouse in 2020.

“The General Assembly, obviously believed that the project was needed, because we were not in the original budget, and then we got added into that,” explained Alexander.

“Somebody was going to get a new court facility and when they told us it needed to be us, we took their word for it,” said Alexander.

The nearly $32 million project has created some tension across the town, as speculation about its location grows.

“There is no location, that’s been determined where it’s going to go,” expressed Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.

Funded completely by the state, officials explain that local taxpayers would not be impacted by this project.

“There’s been a lot of talk about, this is going to make our taxes go up here locally. And of course, that’s not true,” said Alexander.

With a projected completion of 2024, officials say the current courthouse would still be utilized after the new one is built.

“Then we’ll have two buildings that will be paid for. That gives us the opportunity to use the Government Center to partner with economic development, to have a business incubator facility,” said Hale.

Officials will have a planning meeting tomorrow at 1p at fiscal court. The meeting is open to the public, however, much of it will be in closed session as they discuss property location.

