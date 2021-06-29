Rep. James Comer reflects on passing of beloved staffer: “Heaven gained an angel”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman James Comer (R-KY) has spoken on the House floor about the passing of a beloved Monroe County native who worked in his office.

“Late last week Kentucky lost a champion, and my congressional office lost a friend and a true warrior with the passing of our beloved field representative Amelia Brown Wilson at the young age of 39,” said Comer. He said their families go back several generations in Monroe County, as he opened a five minute speech about the young woman who served as director of agritourism at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture during Comer’s time as Commissioner of Agriculture. He said she was the “most popular employee” in his department of 275 people. “Everybody loved her.”

Comer pointed to Wilson’s resilience, undergoing a liver transplant in 2005 as a student at the University of Kentucky. Despite her illness, Wilson earned three degrees from UK, including her doctorate, and was crowned Homecoming Queen in 2003. She lead the charge in signing up thousands of people to be organ donors, a feat that Comer saved countless lives. Years later, Wilson was diagnosed with colon cancer, a battle she fought with tenacity, grace and positivity. “Amelia was one of the kindest, most sincere people that you would ever meet. She’s someone that everyone who met her loved her, respected her, and was inspired by her, especially if they heard her story.”

Rep. Comer said from a young age, he could see that Wilson had class, brains, work ethic, and charisma.

“I can’t say that I’ve ever met a person who was more sincere and more inspiring than Amelia Wilson. She’s a Christian, she’s someone that lived a purpose-driven life and she’s someone that we all will greatly miss. Heaven gained an angel last week with Amelia Brown Wilson.”

Funeral information can be found here.

