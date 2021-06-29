Storm Chances Rise, Temperatures Fall!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday proved to be an eventful day weatherwise for Bowling Green! Not only did we see our hottest day of the year (high 96), we also saw our first rains in eight days here in the city. More showers and storms are in the offing through mid-week!

The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny rolled into the region Tuesday, prompting more showers and storms. Some storms produced heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. These threats will be present once again on Wednesday, as deep, tropical moisture resides over the lower Ohio Valley. With more clouds around, Wednesday’s temps won’t be as scorching (upper 80s to near 90). Our highest rain chances show up Thursday as a front that’s been stalled over the Midwest for a couple of days heads southeastward. This sends much cooler, drier air our way just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend! Highs drop into the low 80s by the end of the week, but it’s the humidity that REALLY takes a tumble, which will allow for cooler overnight lows to start Saturday and Sunday (the 4th)! Heat and humidity gradually return after the holiday weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, not as hot. Scattered storms possible. High 88. Low 72. Winds SW-8

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. High 82. Low 69. Winds W-9

FRIDAY: Showers ending early. Less humid. High 82. Low 61. Winds NW-8

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 96

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 110 (2012)

Record Low: 53 (1926)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-1.58″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+1.33″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

UV Index: Very high (10)

Pollen Count: Moderate (2.9 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4093 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.