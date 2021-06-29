Weldon Park bathrooms in Glasgow vandalized

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The bathrooms at Glasgow’s Weldon Park will be closed until further notice because of vandalism.

According to a Facebook post by Glasgow Parks & Recreation, the city property was destroyed overnight. The bathrooms will remain closed until repairs are made.

Glasgow Parks & Recreation said they were working hard to get the damage repaired as soon as possible.

Announcement #2....Weldon Park bathrooms will be closed effective immediately until repairs are made. Someone decided to... Posted by Glasgow Parks & Recreation on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

