WKU launches “Climb” program to help student-athletes with NIL resources

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics announced Tuesday the launch of CLIMB, a comprehensive program designed to help student-athletes grow and capitalize on their brands as Name, Image and Likeness moves to the forefront of college athletics.

Through an enhanced partnership with INFLCR, the leader in the brand-building industry and a pioneer in the NIL landscape, WKU’s student-athletes will have a full suite of resources at their disposal to take ownership of their own brands and marketability.

Tying to the university’s strategic mission of “Climbing to Greater Heights” and the athletic department’s “Champions Climb Here” campaign, the CLIMB program will once again position WKU to be a leader among its peers.

WKU is partnering with INFLCR at the Plus level, meaning it will have full access to its original content platforms, the Verified compliance and marketplace apps, and additional specialty Plus features.

As part of the partnership, INFLCR’s mobile app will provide student-athletes with real-time multimedia content access from WKU’s communications and creative services teams, so that they can share the content to their own personal social media channels.

Student-athletes will also receive personalized reporting that allows them to track their social media follower growth and social media engagement metrics.

As part of the INFLCR Plus partnership, WKU student-athletes will have access to INFCLR’s fair market value tool, powered by Navigate, which will allow them to receive social media monetization estimates based on the advertising market value of their social media accounts.

INFLCR Plus will also help WKU market its NIL resources and successes to future recruits through guidance, strategy and support as part of the partnership.

