Advertisement

Bowling Green airport investigating after pilot drops suspicious fertilizer pellets over crops

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, government officials were contacted by citizens in the Briarwood, Hartland and Bent Tree neighborhoods of Bowling Green in regards to suspicious fertilizer pellets.

During the investigation, officials with the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport and Emergency Management found the pilot who was performing fertilizing crop-dusting operations.

According to management, the product is called Urea 46-0-0, and is not harmful to animals or people, and can be compared to a residential fertilizer that dissolves quickly with dew or rain.

The cause of the spillage is under investigation by the airport.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Deadly crash graphic
17-year-old Franklin Kentucky teen among 3 killed in deadly Portland crash
Preston Ennis
Barren County man charged in shooting
A gun and police tape.
Man shot in leg during argument at Glasgow Speedway
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday

Latest News

Bike4Alz
Bike4Alz completes 2,000 miles of cross-country journey, will stop in Bowling Green next week
Both the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the Bowling Green Police Department say they...
Local law enforcement react to nationwide police shortages, reform
Health officials say they’ve seen an increase locally in overdose deaths with 51 in Muhlenberg...
Muhlenberg County Health Department offering free Narcan kits, training
The Head Start is a free program meant to build success for children through child focused,...
Glasgow-Barren Head Start offering open enrollment