Crime Stoppers: 31E Boat Storage Theft

The suspect vehicle is a mid 2,000's dark colored Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with chrome fins.
By Gene Birk
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUCAS, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating a theft of tools that took place at 31E Boat Storage in Lucas, some time between May 28th and May 31st.

Police believe the suspects were driving a mid-2000′s Chevrolet Tahoe dark in color with chrome rims.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

