EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Minter pre-files bill to restore state benefits to LGBTQ veterans

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In this exclusive interview, State representative Patti Minter told WBKO news about a bill she has pre-filed that will restore state benefits to LGBTQ veterans, as pride month comes to a close.

“Prior to the don’t ask, don’t tell era, anyone who identified as being gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer questioning, was outright banned from military service,” said Minter.

LQBTQ veterans who were dishonorably discharged between World War 2 and 2011, in the era of don’t ask don’t tell, were stripped of Veteran’s benefits.

Don’t ask don’t tell was repealed in 2011, but that didn’t restore state benefits to LQBTQ veterans.

“What Bill request 102 does is, it restores the state level benefits to those veterans who had them taken away from the discriminatory policies the past. Now, this has already been done by the federal government. So all this bill seeks to do is to get the state policies to the same level, and the state benefits that veterans have in Kentucky,” said Minter.

“There are two generations of LGBTQ veterans who served their country with distinction and valor, who were discharged only because of who they were, and who they loved,” said Minter.

Minter says the bill would restore:

- Tuition benefits

- Tax breaks that all veterans receive

- Allow LGBTQ veterans access to state nursing homes

- Allow LGBTQ veterans to be buried in veteran’s cemeteries

“I think this is the perfect time to lift this up and say no one should be discriminated against because of who they are or who they love. Thank you for your service, all veterans,” said Minter.

Minter says her bill has some bipartisan support. WBKO News will continue to follow Minter’s bill as it advances in committee.

