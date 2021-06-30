Advertisement

FEMA call centers closed Monday in observance for Fourth of July

Deadline nearing for FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - National Processing Service Centers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be closed Sunday and Monday for the Fourth of July holiday. FEMA says the call centers will reopen Tuesday.

The centers offer information for people affected by a disaster, by calling the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time daily.

Designated counties in Kentucky are Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

