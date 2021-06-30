Firework shortage leads to high demand

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is upon us.

As we celebrate America’s birthday, you may want to set off your own spectacular show of lights. SkyLite Fireworks in Bowling Green is encouraging those who haven’t done their shopping to come in early, since this year’s shortage is increasing demand.

“So this year there definitely is a firework shortage, especially on select items. When we go back to 2019 and 2020, fireworks sales doubled last year. The demand was through the roof,” said Amy Burge, owner.

As the economy reopens and recovers, experts say supply chains have struggled to keep up with that demand. The industry is struggling with fewer shipments and more expensive containers.

Burge said SkyLite still has a wide variety of fireworks from small kid-friendly ones, to the larger showstoppers.

fireworks celebration (Kaley Skaggs)

There is also excitement surrounding this Independence Day, as it’s one of the first major holidays since pandemic restrictions eased. “Everyone wants to celebrate even more so, now that grandma may be coming to the family cookout this year,” said Burge.

SkyLite Fireworks is located on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.