Advertisement

Firework shortage leads to high demand

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is upon us.

As we celebrate America’s birthday, you may want to set off your own spectacular show of lights. SkyLite Fireworks in Bowling Green is encouraging those who haven’t done their shopping to come in early, since this year’s shortage is increasing demand.

“So this year there definitely is a firework shortage, especially on select items. When we go back to 2019 and 2020, fireworks sales doubled last year. The demand was through the roof,” said Amy Burge, owner.

As the economy reopens and recovers, experts say supply chains have struggled to keep up with that demand. The industry is struggling with fewer shipments and more expensive containers.

Burge said SkyLite still has a wide variety of fireworks from small kid-friendly ones, to the larger showstoppers.

fireworks celebration
fireworks celebration(Kaley Skaggs)

There is also excitement surrounding this Independence Day, as it’s one of the first major holidays since pandemic restrictions eased. “Everyone wants to celebrate even more so, now that grandma may be coming to the family cookout this year,” said Burge.

SkyLite Fireworks is located on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Budweiser Clydesdales reschedule appearance in southcentral Kentucky
Bowling Green airport investigating after pilot drops suspicious fertilizer pellets over crops
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday
Amelia Brown Wilson served in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and as a field...
Rep. James Comer reflects on passing of beloved staffer: “Heaven gained an angel”

Latest News

But first... let's look at the forecast! Scattered showers and storms develop late in the day...
Tracking showers and storms for this evening, tomorrow before cooler air arrives!
The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to start program to offer boaters free access to life jackets
Deadline nearing for FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
FEMA call centers closed Monday in observance for Fourth of July
Good News
Good News: Louisville Teenager Awarded 'Diana Award'