Glasgow: Chamber and Economic Authority to combine to form ‘Barren Inc.’

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce and the Barren County Economic Authority will become one, creating a formal affiliation to move forward with the community and growth.

The Board of Directors from both organizations voted on June 10 and 11 to create the formal affiliation. The partnership will bring both under one roof and one leadership with a unified mission.

Both entities will maintain their individual board of directors, funding and oversight.

“I think sometimes we have a duplication of services between both entities. And now it’ll be a one-stop-shop for whatever you need and Glasgow and Barron County, this would be the place to go,” said Treva Shirley, President of the Chamber of Commerce.

The new entity will be called ‘Barren Inc.’ and the hope is to increase marketing for the area in terms of tourism, new jobs and grow existing businesses.

Maureen Carpenter, the current Executive Director of Barren County Economic Authority, will serve as the President and CEO of Barren Inc., serving both organizations.

Ernie Myers, the Executive Vice President of the Chamber is retiring at the end of the year, so the Chamber thought this would be a good time to make the merge.

“We knew that this was something that our community had talked about for a long time was the partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and the economic authority. And we just thought it was very good timing. And there’s just a lot of things going on in Glasgow and Barron County really positive things right now. And we just wanted to capitalize on that and just do what we can to make our community stronger,” said Shirley.

Over the next several months, the entities will work through their implementation plan to fully transition by January 1, 2022.

