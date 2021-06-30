Advertisement

Heavy Rainfall Possible Thursday!

Cooler, less humid air set to take over
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat and humidity is holding serve...for now. But a BIG change is coming! First, we’ll have to contend with widespread rain Thursday before cooler, more comfortable air spreads into our region.

More showers and storms can be expected for tonight and last through Thursday. Thursday will be a day that outdoor plans may need to be revisited because much of the day will have showers with a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Thursday will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s with westerly winds as a cold front slides through the region. Locally heavy rainfall again will be a threat with any shower or storm throughout the day. For many, total rainfall amounts will be between 1″-2″ between Wednesday and late Thursday - locally higher amounts are possible too. By Friday morning, most showers will be gone, though a few rogue showers will be possible early in the day. Friday will be partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny late in the day with cool, dry conditions. Highs will be in the low 80s, similar to Thursday minus the moisture in the air. The holiday weekend looks excellent as sunshine will prevail with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s both Saturday and Independence Day. Next week will feature very warm conditions along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temps will be in the low 90s and by the middle of next week, a more unsettled pattern will take shape and allow temperatures to settle back into the 80s along with more humidity.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. High 82. Low 67. Winds W-9

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Less humid. High 82. Low 59. Winds N-10

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82. Low 59, winds N-8

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 108 (2012)

Record Low: 49 (1923)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-1.73″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+1.18″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: Very high (10)

Pollen Count: Low (0.5 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4072 Mold Spore Count)

