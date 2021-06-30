The Hot Rods keep up their winning ways with a 3-2 home victory over Greenboro

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Evan Edwards hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning to propel the Bowling Green Hot Rods (32-15) to a 3-2 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (28-22) on Wednesday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The two teams will play the third game of a six-game set on Thursday evening with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

