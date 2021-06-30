Advertisement

Janette Boehman named new Bowling Green Rotary Club president

Janette Boehman was sworn in as the new Bowling Green Rotary Club president on Wednesday,...
Janette Boehman was sworn in as the new Bowling Green Rotary Club president on Wednesday, superseding Alan Palmer.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Janette Boehman was sworn in as the new Bowling Green Rotary Club president on Wednesday, superseding Alan Palmer.

Janette is a part of the WBKO family where she focuses her time in marketing. Janette spoke at Wednesday’s event with other Rotarians who were also acknowledged and honored.

“it’s an honor. But I’ve lived rotary all my life. So it’s, kind of like a dream come true. But I never thought I would be to this point. But it’s a great group of individuals, the board is wonderful. So we’re looking at getting a lot of great things done both locally and across the world,” said Janette. “A lot of people have no idea of what rotary does, and it’s all about service. You know, we just try to find areas of need, and then we go after it and we try to take care of those needs for those individuals.”

During the induction Janette said she hopes to work with all Rotarians to get feedback on how she can make the club grow and reach more people through their service.

“I’m just honored to be a part of this group, the board and to be president for the next year,” said Janette.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Budweiser Clydesdales reschedule appearance in southcentral Kentucky
Bowling Green airport investigating after pilot drops suspicious fertilizer pellets over crops
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday
Amelia Brown Wilson served in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and as a field...
Rep. James Comer reflects on passing of beloved staffer: “Heaven gained an angel”

Latest News

Stuff the Bus "Summer of Giving"
Stuff the Bus kicks off 2021 Summer of Giving
Arrest
Suspect wanted in Bowling Green shooting is arrested in Barren County
Barren County Economic Authority and Chamber to combine.
Chamber of Commerce and Economic Authority to combine to one entity in Glasgow
Bike4Alz
Bike4Alz Fundraising Event