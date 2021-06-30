Janette Boehman named new Bowling Green Rotary Club president

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Janette Boehman was sworn in as the new Bowling Green Rotary Club president on Wednesday, superseding Alan Palmer.

Janette is a part of the WBKO family where she focuses her time in marketing. Janette spoke at Wednesday’s event with other Rotarians who were also acknowledged and honored.

“it’s an honor. But I’ve lived rotary all my life. So it’s, kind of like a dream come true. But I never thought I would be to this point. But it’s a great group of individuals, the board is wonderful. So we’re looking at getting a lot of great things done both locally and across the world,” said Janette. “A lot of people have no idea of what rotary does, and it’s all about service. You know, we just try to find areas of need, and then we go after it and we try to take care of those needs for those individuals.”

During the induction Janette said she hopes to work with all Rotarians to get feedback on how she can make the club grow and reach more people through their service.

“I’m just honored to be a part of this group, the board and to be president for the next year,” said Janette.

