Kentucky softball All-stars win their series against Tennessee

Kentucky softball allstars 2021
Kentucky softball allstars 2021(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky vs Tennessee softball All-Star game took place today at South Warren high school.

This is was a best of three-game series to see who had the best senior softball players between the Bluegrass and Volunteer states.

In game one the Kentucky girls were able to come away with a tight pitcher duel in a 1-0 win. Game two was full of fireworks as the Volunteers won a high-scoring 10-7 battle. In the series-clinching game three down 5-1, team Kentucky made a miraculous comeback to win 6-5 with a walk off walk to end the game.

Emily Reynolds of South Warren represented south central Kentucky and played extremely well especially on the mound.

Kelly Reynolds head coach of the South Warren Lady Spartans led team Kentucky to this series win.

This was the second week in a row at South Warren hosted All-star games. Last week the Lady Spartans hosted the East/West Kentucky All-star games.

