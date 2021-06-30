Local law enforcement react to nationwide police shortages, reform

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth are struggling to recruit new staff amid the defund the police campaigns and controversy surrounding the country.

In Bowling Green, departments say they are not having those same struggles.

Both the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the Bowling Green Police Department say they have not seen a decline in interest to join law enforcement.

Officers feel like city leaders have their back and the city’s best interest in mind.

“When you know that you have support from your community and you know that you have support from those that are in the position to help instrumentally affect how we operate and you have that support it really sends a message and it helps us,” Sheriff Brett Hightower said. “We are not necessarily seeing the same issues that Louisville, Lexington, Atlanta, and other larger cities are having where they’re not having any community support. There was a lot of talk about defunding the police and that has gone terribly wrong.”

BGPD says they have had a slight decline in applicants, but are still getting quality officers.

“I think we have a unique situation in our community where we do have a lot of community support and our officers are very involved in our community, we’re out there and I think that is probably a different type of policing we do, that kind of makes the difference,” said Tiger Tooley, Bowling Green Human Resources Coordinator.

Sheriff Hightower agrees. He says they’re able to generate really good candidates and people who want to serve their community.

Sheriff Hightower says they are affected internally by *external factors and with events this past year in law enforcement, it is vital to speak not only to candidates about the realities of the job, but their families and assuring them they will be instrumental in affecting change.

“What we see now is sometimes when people are wanting to get into the law enforcement profession, their families are scared, they’re worried about what they see nationally going on.” Hightower said. “We are also anxiously looking at what our Senate does with some things that have moved through the house on police reform.”

Sheriff Hightower says they have had some trouble getting minorities to join the department. “We have been doing a lot of outreach in trying to get other people to help us as far as ensuring we are getting a good representation of our community our agency as well.”

BGPD says they will begin their recruitment in August and are currently two officers above compliment for their department.

“It is all about having those role models. It is very hard to find role models nowadays. Police Officers, at least around here, are good role models for our citizens and our kids,” Tooley said.

