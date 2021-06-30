Project Development Board meets in closed session regarding location of new Barren Co. Courthouse

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Barren County met Wednesday to discuss the possible location of the new courthouse.

After taking attendance of the Barren County Project Development Board, members immediately went into a closed session for about an hour and a half.

It’s unclear what was discussed as a decision on a location was not announced.

The architects who are in the processing of designing the new courthouse said initial plans have the building at roughly 57,000 square feet.

“New courthouses are put together in a really different way than older courthouses. And they pay attention to security significantly,” said Tom Potts, President of Silling Architects. “The spaces are more modern, the flow is a lot better, everything would be designed ADA accessibility/accessible. And it will just it will be completely different than the existing courthouse.”

Potts says the pandemic had an influence on some of the initial design concepts. For instance, many judges will continue to do some Zoom court hearings as was required during the pandemic.

”The more that they’ve got comfortable, the more they recognize that it’s efficient, that they can, you know, deal with their docket. Some judges want to have a process of their procedures face to face in court -- others don’t,” said Potts. “We want to put our courtrooms together in our spaces together with the capacity from a technology standpoint to come to accommodate that.”

According to Potts, the location of the new building matters and it would be ideal to be close to the Glasgow square as most courthouses are in that close of proximity to their downtowns.

“Typically for a county, it’s the most significant public building in the county. It wants to be part of the inner-urban fabric of the city. So I think it’s just a matter of finding that piece of property that relates to the city square, the town square, where lawyers are located,” said Potts.

There has not been a set timeline for when they will choose an official location. Any decision made will have to be announced publicly.

Silling Architects is based out of Charleston, West Virginia and is working with the firm, Integrity Architects out of Lexington.

The $32 million investment of the building will be state-funded.

