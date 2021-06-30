Advertisement

Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say

New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources familiar with the matter said.

According to the sources, it’s part of the investigation into whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments.

It’s not clear who received the bonuses or how much they totaled.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general’s office have been investigating the Trump Organization for potential tax-related fraud.

Charges could come as soon as this week.

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump has previously said he does not believe Trump or his family will face criminal charges, based on a meeting he had with prosecutors last week.

Trump has called the investigation politically motivated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Budweiser Clydesdales reschedule appearance in southcentral Kentucky
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday
Amelia Brown Wilson served in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and as a field...
Rep. James Comer reflects on passing of beloved staffer: “Heaven gained an angel”
Bowling Green airport investigating after pilot drops suspicious fertilizer pellets over crops

Latest News

Colonel Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said Thursday that more...
More bodies, spaces found in condo collapse, rescue official says
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin: US and Britain both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to start program to offer boaters free access to life jackets
Deadline nearing for FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
FEMA call centers closed Monday in observance for Fourth of July