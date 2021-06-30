Advertisement

South Warren’s Caden Veltkamp sets a commitment date

Caden Veltkamp south warren
Caden Veltkamp south warren(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the best football players in Bowling Green has set a date for his commitment. South Warren’s Caden Veltkamp will choose between a number of schools on July 1 where he will play football for the next 4-5 years.

The three-star signal-caller is down to four schools: Miami of Ohio, WKU, Appalachian State, and North Dakota State.

Veltkamp has been the starter at South since his sophomore year and is ready to make this decision before the start of his senior season.

