Stuff the Bus kicks off 2021 Summer of Giving

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Stuff the Bus Foundation is kicking off its 2021 Summer of Giving on July 1. Each year, thousands of dollars are raised that benefit local students and classrooms.

The Houchens Industries 2021 “Summer of Giving” kicks off on July 1. Customers at the following locations can purchase in-store “mobiles” to support Stuff the Bus:

● IGA Locations in Glasgow, Leitchfield, Columbia, Morgantown, and Burkesville

● Price Less Stores in Tompkinsville, Franklin, Russellville, and Bowling Green

● Crossroads IGA location in Smith’s Grove and Bowling Green

● Ace Hardware in Brownsville

● Crossroads Express new location on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green

These donations benefit the local community in which they are given.

Also look for Stuff the Bus Summer of Giving Pop-Up Events in Franklin this summer with Mint Gaming Hall, in Logan County with Logan Aluminum, and numerous business locations from all over Southern Kentucky doing their own pop-up events featuring Stuff the Bus School Supply Collection Bins, collection drives, and much more.

The 17th Annual Stuff the Bus Live Event will take place at a new location: Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green. From 6am-6pm on July 24, 2021, school supplies can be dropped off. 100% of donations go back to local students for the first day of school.

At 6pm on July 24, be sure to tune into the Stuff the Bus Live Event TV Special presented by Wendy’s of Bowling Green on WBKO-ABC. The special will be hosted by Tony Rose and Laura Rogers of AMKY and showcases how donations benefit the community. Donations can be made in person July 24th at Crossroads Express or online anytime at StufftheBusKY.com. Any business that wishes to get involved should email info@StuffTheBusKY.com

