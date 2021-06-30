Suspect wanted in Bowling Green shooting is arrested in Barren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department received a “be on the lookout” of a suspect and vehicle description that was possibly involved in a shooting in Bowling Green and wanted for questioning.

Police located the vehicle and a man that matched the description on Humble Avenue and attempted to pull the driver over.

Instead of stopping, police say the driver, Stephen Flaherty of Bowling Green, turned onto East Main Street and drove for about 3.5 miles on Burkesville Road before finally stopping.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found syringes, digital scales, Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia and a 9 mm handgun inside the vehicle.

Officers also confirmed the vehicle Flaherty was diving, was stolen.

Flaherty, 37, was arrested and charged with Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operators License, Fleeing Or Evading Police 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree Police Officer, Receiving Stolen Property $10,000.00, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Or >Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon.

Flaherty was also served with warrants for Probation Violation (For Felony Offense), Failure To Appear.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.