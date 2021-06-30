Tracking showers and storms for this evening, tomorrow before cooler air arrives!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a scorching, steamy Tuesday that had strong storms develop late in the day, we see slightly cooler conditions midweek, but similar storm chances before we really cool down by the holiday weekend!

But first... let's look at the forecast! Scattered showers and storms develop late in the day before more rain arrives tonight and Thursday! (WBKO)

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies to start the day along with seasonable conditions. Daytime heating will allow for more clouds to develop to become partly cloudy. High temperatures will also be seasonable in the afternoon and reach in the upper 80s and low 90s along with light southwesterly winds. Humidity will also increase, allowing heat indices, or feels like temperatures, to reach the mid 90s! Stay hydrated and keep the sunscreen on if you are heading out to the Hot Rods game this early afternoon! Additionally, don’t forget the bug spray because on these warm, humid days, the mosquitos love coming out and pestering folks! The heat and humidity could also spark some afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms too! Some of these storms, developing initially to the north and west of Bowling Green before becoming more widespread tonight, could be on the stronger side. Main threats for any storm that develops will be heavy rains and strong, gusty winds along with cloud-to-ground lightning.

More showers and storms can be expected for tonight and last through Thursday. Thursday will be a day that outdoor plans may need to be revisited because much of the day will have showers with a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Thursday will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s with westerly winds as a cold front slides through the region. Locally heavy rainfall again will be a threat with any shower or storm throughout the day. For many, total rainfall amounts will be between 1″-2″ between Wednesday and late Thursday - locally higher amounts are possible too. By Friday morning, most showers will be gone, though a few rogue showers will be possible early in the day. Friday will be partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny late in the day with cool, dry conditions. Highs will be in the low 80s, similar to Thursday minus the moisture in the air. The holiday weekend looks excellent as sunshine will prevail with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s both Saturday and Independence Day. Next week will feature very warm conditions along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temps will be in the low 90s and by the middle of next week, a more unsettled pattern will take shape and allow temperatures to settle back into the 80s along with more humidity.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds SW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. High 82. Low 67. Winds W at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray AM showers possible. High 82. Low 59. Winds N at 10 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 108 (2012)

Record Low Today: 49 (1923)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: Very high (9 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (0.5 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4072 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 96

Yesterday’s Low: 71

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-1.58″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+1.33″)

