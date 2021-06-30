WKU’s Todd Stewart gives us an update on NIL rules and the changing college sports landscape
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - College athletics will change forever on July 1 when Name, image, and likeness restrictions are lifted across college athletics.
WBKO Sports sat down with WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart about the changing landscape in college sports and how this will affect Hilltopper athletics. Check out the full interview below.
