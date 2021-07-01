Drying out tonight with less humid conditions on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Showers and storms ending this evening will make way for a break from hot and muggy weather! Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s later this evening.

Temps will climb to the low 80s to end the work week! (wbko)

A cold front stretching out over the region will bring along less humid and cooler conditions through this holiday weekend. We warm back up tomorrow but daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the low 80s. However, we do track mostly sunny conditions to end the work week! Highs this weekend will be on the steady increasing trend and continue to flirt with the mid to low 80s. The good news? No rain is on our forecast through the next several days! This dry stretch lasts us until the middle of next week. Gorgeous weather is here to stay with daytime highs climbing to the low 90s by next Tuesday. Our next weather maker comes next Wednesday with isolated chances for showers, with some areas in the region being hit or miss. Scattered showers show up by Thursday, so enjoy this break from the rain while we have it!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Less humid. High 82. Low 59. Winds N-10

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82. Low 59. Winds N-8

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 87. Low 63. Winds NE-6

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 105 (2012)

Record Low: 53 (1923)

Today’s Precip: 0.35″

Monthly Precip: 0.35″ (+.20″)

Yearly Precip: 28.13″ (+1.38″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

UV Index: Low (1)

Pollen Count: Low (0.5 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4072 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.