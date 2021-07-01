Advertisement

Fish and Wildlife installing life jacket borrowing stations

Life Jacket Stations
Life Jacket Stations(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is starting a program that will offer boaters free access to life jackets they can borrow.

The department is working with local groups and other public agencies to build stations for the life jackets, with the first five to be installed in Anderson, Madison, Monroe, and Warren counties.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm says life jackets can save a life when something unexpected happens on the water. He says prospective partners who want to help with the project can contact the department to offer the stations in additional counties.

