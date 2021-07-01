Fort Knox to host 4th of July celebration and ceremony and the public is invited

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WBKO) - Fort Knox is celebrating the nation’s 245 years of independence with a Fourth of July Celebration kicking off at 6 p.m. and a Salute to the Nation ceremony at 9 p.m. (EST)

Both events will be on Brooks Parade Field here.

The celebration will feature bounce houses, family activities and live music.

The Salute to the Nation ceremony will include the traditional firing of 51 cannon rounds – one for each state and one for the six U.S. territories.

The day’s activities will culminate with a fireworks spectacular at 10:15 p.m., courtesy of Fort Knox’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

You are encouraged to bring your lawn chairs and blankets for festival-style seating.

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

All events are free and open to the public.

Visitors coming from off post should enter through the Chaffee (main) Gate and follow directional signs to Brooks Parade Field.

Those who do not already possess an installation pass should go to the Visitor Center, also located at Chaffee Gate, and present a valid driver’s license or ID to obtain up to 1-year pass.

Fourth of July visitors are encouraged to get a pass before the day of the event to avoid increased wait times.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.