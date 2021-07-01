Gov. Beshear awards 150 GEER II grants totaling $15 Million to Family Resource and Youth Services Centers across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman awarded $15 million in grants to 150 local Family Resource and Youth Services Centers from the second round of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund 2 (GEER II).

The grants will fund educational support services needed due to COVID-19′s impact on schools, youth and families, with a focus on early childhood education and child care, as well as family crisis and mental health counseling. Local FRYSCs applied for a maximum allocation of $100,000.

“As an education first administration, we are going to make sure that Kentucky educators, students and families have the support they need as we move out of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will help parents return to work knowing their children are learning in a safe, caring place, and it will also help families bounce back from the mental and emotional tolls of the past year.”

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA) was signed into law Dec. 27, 2020.

“Congratulations to the FRYSCs that have been selected for the second round of GEER II funding,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman, who is also the secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. “As an educator and former school administrator, I have witnessed how much our FRYSCs mean to our schools and students. They stand in the gap for the most vulnerable students and connect schools to the home and community, so they are the best conduit for these grants.”

The grants will be managed by the Division of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers in the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. More than 850 FRYSCs provide services to Kentucky children, youth and families in approximately 1,200 schools.

Click here to view information on the grant recipients.

