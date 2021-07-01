Advertisement

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Los Angeles Superior Court judge refused to remove Britney Spears’ father as conservator of her $60 million estate Wednesday.

The decision was not a result of her testimony last week where she complained she has been forced to perform and take medication against her will.

Rather, it was a denial for a request Spears’ attorney filed in November to add the Bessemer Trust Company to serve as co-conservator alongside the singer’s father.

Part of that request was to also remove James Spears. He shares control over her estate with Bessemer Trust.

Britney Spears’ attorney is reportedly planning to file a petition to dissolve the 13-year conservatorship altogether.

Her attorneys made two filings Wednesday asking the judge to investigate the allegations she made during her testimony.

The next hearing in the case is set for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green airport investigating after pilot drops suspicious fertilizer pellets over crops
KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Stephen H. Flaherty, 37, of Bowling Green, Ky
Suspect wanted in Bowling Green shooting is arrested in Barren County
Weldon Park Bathroom Damage
Arrest made in Glasgow park vandalism case
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Tracking showers and storms on FutureMAX later today in south-central Kentucky.
Tracking rain and storms Thursday before cooler, drier air arrives!
Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles
Families and friends are waiting and hoping for a miracle amid the search through the rubble of...
Amid search for condo survivors, Biden to visit Surfside, Fla.
In this contributed photo, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, an ardent critic of COVID-19 mask...
GOP congressman flouts mask rules on airline flight to Texas
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden behind on global vaccine sharing, cites local hurdles