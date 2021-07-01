Kentucky prepares to announce $1M winner of Shot at a Million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So far in Kentucky, more than 2.2 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which is about half of the state’s population. As an incentive for more people to get the shot, Gov. Andy Beshear created the Shot at a Million lottery.

Anyone 18 or older who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson may register to win a million dollars. Any teenager, 12 to 17 years old, may register to win a full-ride scholarship to any Kentucky college or university.

Permanent residents of Kentucky are eligible to enter the Team Kentucky Shot at a Million Drawing if:

Legal resident of the U.S. and a resident of Kentucky;

At least 12 years of age;

For 12-year-olds, a parent or guardian must have completed the application in order to be eligible – in terms;

Not incarcerated for a felony conviction;

Not an employee of Office of the Governor, Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, and Kentucky Interactive, LLC or blood relative or spouse of such employees or anyone living in the same household of such employees.

Have received at least the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

To win, the entrant’s eligibility must be verified by Kentucky Department for Public Health officials.

In all, three vaccinated adults and 15 vaccinated teens will be chosen to win. The first round, one adult and five teens, were already chosen Thursday. Beshear will announce the winners on July 2.

The second round of winners will be announced July 30 and the third round will be announced Aug. 27. Vaccinated Kentuckians can still apply to win. Sign up here: https://govstatus.egov.com/shot-at-a-million-adult-registration

